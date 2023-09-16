Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.11 and its 200-day moving average is $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.