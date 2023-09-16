Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

