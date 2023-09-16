Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 882.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $146.81. 10,179,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,916. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

