AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Delta Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.4% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

