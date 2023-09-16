Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,398. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

