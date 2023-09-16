Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

