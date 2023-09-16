Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 7,606,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,368. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

