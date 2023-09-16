Telemus Capital LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,678,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,365. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

