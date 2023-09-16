Telemus Capital LLC Has $19.89 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 237,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.