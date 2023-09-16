NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 18,391,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

