Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $113,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. 1,317,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

