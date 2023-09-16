Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.0% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $54,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 2,990,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

