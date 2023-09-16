CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,789. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

