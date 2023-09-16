Kwmg LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 378,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.01. 3,888,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,370. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

