Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

