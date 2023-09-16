Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

