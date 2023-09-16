Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 550.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 539,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 456,349 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

