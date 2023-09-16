SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 296.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $53.98 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

