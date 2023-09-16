Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1,092.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 441.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 76,648 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

