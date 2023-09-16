SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 228,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.