Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

