Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

