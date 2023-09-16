Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPK opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

