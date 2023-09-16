Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

