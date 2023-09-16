CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $256.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

