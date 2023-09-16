CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

