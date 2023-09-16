Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after buying an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

