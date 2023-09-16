Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 164,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 76,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

