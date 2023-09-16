iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

