Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.