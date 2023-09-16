SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $94,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

