SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 283 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $88.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.