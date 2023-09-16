Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

