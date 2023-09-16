Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.87.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.