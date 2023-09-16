Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 838 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.