Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

GIS stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.