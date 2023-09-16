Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.