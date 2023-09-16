Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of MetLife worth $148,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

