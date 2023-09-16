Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Ross Stores worth $115,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

