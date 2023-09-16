Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 897 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $347.12 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.79 and a 200-day moving average of $321.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

