Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

