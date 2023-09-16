Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.