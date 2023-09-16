Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

