Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 510 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

