MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.