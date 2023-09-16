Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE C opened at $42.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

