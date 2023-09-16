St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

