Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,037,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $871,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.71. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

