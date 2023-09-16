Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

