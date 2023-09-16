AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,009 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

FANG stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

